Fourthstone LLC Has $5.15 Million Stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,577 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,621 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina makes up about 2.0% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned 3.14% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter valued at $530,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 242,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

PEBK stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 9.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

