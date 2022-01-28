Fourthstone LLC Has $5.98 Million Stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,535 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp comprises about 2.4% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned 2.04% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 65,530 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,811,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 133,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $31.67. The stock had a trading volume of 22,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,420. The company has a market capitalization of $413.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.36. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.81%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

