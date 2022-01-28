Fourthstone LLC Increases Holdings in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,613 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,709 shares during the quarter. ACNB comprises 1.5% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 1.59% of ACNB worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in ACNB by 212.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 275,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ACNB by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACNB during the second quarter worth $3,381,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ACNB by 139.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 52,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACNB by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACNB stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.15. 19,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,820. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.10. ACNB Co. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $23.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. ACNB’s payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

