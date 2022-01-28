Fourthstone LLC Increases Stock Position in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services comprises approximately 1.5% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned 2.64% of Franklin Financial Services worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $1,770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 76.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 173.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRAF remained flat at $$33.30 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $147.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $17.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

Franklin Financial Services Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

