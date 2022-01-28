Fourthstone LLC Invests $1.65 Million in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,503 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Fourthstone LLC owned about 1.11% of First Community as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Community by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 360,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 131,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Community by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCCO shares. Raymond James lowered First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

FCCO stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. 1,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,970. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $160.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.67. First Community Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. Research analysts anticipate that First Community Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

