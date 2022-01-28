Fourthstone LLC Purchases 14,808 Shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the quarter. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Bank of Princeton worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bank of Princeton by 44.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bank of Princeton by 0.9% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Princeton by 20.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $204.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.