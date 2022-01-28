Fourthstone LLC Purchases 8,795 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Timberland Bancorp worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

TSBK stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. 19,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,323. The stock has a market cap of $227.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.56 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 13.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.69%.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

