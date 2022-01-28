Fourthstone LLC Reduces Stock Position in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Fourthstone LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 146,601 shares during the quarter. HMN Financial accounts for 2.5% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned about 5.97% of HMN Financial worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HMN Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HMN Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 22,405 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMNF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848. HMN Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62.

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

