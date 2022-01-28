Fourthstone LLC Sells 55,017 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Fourthstone LLC cut its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,017 shares during the period. First Internet Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 1.29% of First Internet Bancorp worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $21,875,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $48.92. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,579. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $482.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.76.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

