Frax Price Hits $1.00 (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $2.62 billion and approximately $64.11 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00048476 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,460.26 or 0.06664855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00053589 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,936.61 or 1.00061326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00052026 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,627,305,403 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars.

