Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the natural resource company will earn $4.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2025 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

FCX traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.69. 184,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,915,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

