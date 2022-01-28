Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.10 ($88.75) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.29 ($76.47).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €1.38 ($1.57) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €61.04 ($69.36). The company had a trading volume of 556,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 52 week high of €71.14 ($80.84). The company has a 50 day moving average of €56.45 and a 200-day moving average of €61.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

