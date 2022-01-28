frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lessened its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,798,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,524 shares during the period. frontdoor comprises approximately 0.5% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned 2.12% of frontdoor worth $75,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 30.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter worth $358,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 51.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTDR traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,847. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

