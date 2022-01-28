FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

FS Bancorp has raised its dividend by 54.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FS Bancorp has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.62. 5,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,967. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.21.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $181,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $185,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 251.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 89.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 102.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

