FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,271. The firm has a market cap of $272.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $185,205.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,320 shares of company stock valued at $543,071. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FS Bancorp by 102.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 119.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 102.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

