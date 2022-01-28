FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR) Shares Down 0.5%

FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR)’s share price was down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.59. Approximately 30,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 8,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 4.64% of FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.