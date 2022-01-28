FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN) Shares Up 1.8%

FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $20.34. 7,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 14,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

