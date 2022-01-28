FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN) Shares Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.51 and last traded at $19.51. 19,200 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.