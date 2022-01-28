Ft Cboe Vest Intl Equity (NYSEARCA:YJUN) Shares Up 0.1%

Ft Cboe Vest Intl Equity (NYSEARCA:YJUN) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.48. 1,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 6,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15.

