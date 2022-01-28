FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR) Shares Down 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.69. Approximately 26,072 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.