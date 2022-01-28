Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.82

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 98232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Fujitsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

