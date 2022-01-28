Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.82

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 98232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

