Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.10

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 12451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09.
Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.70 million for the quarter.
Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.
