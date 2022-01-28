Function X Price Tops $0.62 on Exchanges (FX)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $251.26 million and $4.51 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001635 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,677.84 or 1.00174982 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00077819 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004499 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00022377 BTC.
  • Offshift (XFT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00038046 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002379 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.
  • Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.60 or 0.00509412 BTC.
  • Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
  • Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.