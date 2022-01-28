FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issued By Capital One Financial

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.28. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of OFC opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

