FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Shares of MUR opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -18.59%.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,901 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 794,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,432,000 after purchasing an additional 718,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

