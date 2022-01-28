FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

FLMN stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.02 million, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 387.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 2,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

