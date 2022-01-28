FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Voya Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $7.98 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VOYA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.77. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 149,434 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

