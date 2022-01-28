FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.35) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.52). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $544.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -0.14. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $19.85.

In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 1,215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,010,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,645,000 shares of company stock worth $26,252,981. Corporate insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $17,452,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 254.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,206 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 113.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 352,915 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,892,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

