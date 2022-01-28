FY2021 EPS Estimates for Incyte Co. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Incyte in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

