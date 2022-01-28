FY2021 EPS Estimates for International Seaways, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Seaways in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($2.28) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.24). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $84.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $716.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -3.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in International Seaways by 3,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Seaways by 42.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 164.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

