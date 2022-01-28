FY2021 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Scotiabank reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $18.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $19.21. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.41.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.42. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.