FY2021 EPS Estimates for NETSTREIT Corp. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NETSTREIT in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $852.73 million, a P/E ratio of 126.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 50,753 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 442,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 354,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 102,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.