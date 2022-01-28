FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Raised by Analyst

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TOY. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.45.

TOY opened at C$41.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.93. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$25.54 and a 52 week high of C$54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$899.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$750.77 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

