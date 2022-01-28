FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of ($4.26) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.17). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after buying an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 48,243 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.1% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 136,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter valued at $154,000. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

