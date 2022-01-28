FY2021 EPS Estimates for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Lifted by Scotiabank

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westlake Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $15.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.61.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $99.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $74.71 and a 12-month high of $109.01. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,578,000 after buying an additional 1,143,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,900,000 after buying an additional 1,044,618 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after buying an additional 710,044 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 90.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,701,000 after buying an additional 612,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,832.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,151,000 after buying an additional 532,193 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

