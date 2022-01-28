FY2022 Earnings Forecast for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of PACCAR in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.95.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $92.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.00. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $101.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

