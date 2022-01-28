FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $106.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $107.97. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2023 earnings at $127.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $148.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $171.37 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.76.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,585.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,837.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,805.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,801.56 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 15,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,964,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.