FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.33.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNI. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.47. 19,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.79. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The company has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $916,455,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,703,000 after purchasing an additional 938,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.579 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

