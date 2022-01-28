FY2023 Earnings Estimate for CONMED Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for CONMED in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.21.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNMD. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $129.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,817. CONMED has a twelve month low of $106.15 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total transaction of $1,396,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $2,156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,186,418 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

