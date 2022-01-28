FY2023 EPS Estimates for CONMED Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CONMED in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.39.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of CNMD traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.10. 1,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,817. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CONMED has a 12 month low of $106.15 and a 12 month high of $159.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other CONMED news, insider Pat Beyer sold 17,447 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $2,594,717.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total transaction of $1,396,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,186,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 10.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

