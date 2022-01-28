FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.40.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAFC. Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

HAFC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,721. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $803.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,524,000 after acquiring an additional 724,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 198,525 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 585,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

