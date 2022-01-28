FY2023 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TE Connectivity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $7.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.65.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.44.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $135.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $117.86 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.81 and a 200-day moving average of $151.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,266,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 44.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 53.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,619,000 after acquiring an additional 318,323 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

