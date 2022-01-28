FY2024 Earnings Estimate for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Issued By Truist Financial

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) – Truist Financial lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of DoubleVerify in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cannonball Research started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

DV traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,628. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $48.42.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $417,768.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,837 shares of company stock worth $1,795,883. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $54,766,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

