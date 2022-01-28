FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Lonza Group Ltd Issued By KeyCorp (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lonza Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.50.

Shares of LZAGY stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $65.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,335. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.64.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

