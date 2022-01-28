FY2024 EPS Estimates for Evolus, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evolus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Evolus’ FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Evolus had a negative net margin of 162.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

NASDAQ EOLS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,955. Evolus has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Evolus by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 230.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Evolus by 326.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.