FYDcoin (FYD) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. FYDcoin has a market cap of $2.17 million and $17,015.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYD is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 574,102,863 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

