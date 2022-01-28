G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB) Short Interest Down 70.3% in January

G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:GSQB opened at $9.70 on Friday. G Squared Ascend II has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend II stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned 0.15% of G Squared Ascend II as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

G Squared Ascend II Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. G Squared Ascend II Inc is based in Chicago, Illinois.

