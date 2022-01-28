Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.51

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 65067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Galantas Gold Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.