Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Trading 20.7% Lower Over Last Week

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $2.41 or 0.00006609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $491,554.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

