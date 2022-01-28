Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Trading Down 5.5%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $102.29 and last traded at $102.29. 235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.58.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMWKF)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

